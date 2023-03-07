UrduPoint.com

Two Italian Air Force Training Aircraft Collide, Both Pilots Dead - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Two pilots died as a result of the collision of two propeller-driven training aircraft during a training flight near Rome, the Italian air force said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Two pilots died as a result of the collision of two propeller-driven training aircraft during a training flight near Rome, the Italian air force said on Tuesday.

"For still unknown reasons, they collided and fell. Two pilots, unfortunately, died. Other people were not injured," the air force said on Twitter.

The media reported that the collision occurred in flight while practicing joint maneuvers. One of the aircraft, manufactured by Italian company SIAI-Marchetti, fell on a car in a residential area, but the pilot managed to avoid falling on one of the houses located 100 meters (328 feet) from a kindergarten. The second aircraft crashed in a field.

Two more aircraft that participated in the training flight returned safely to base, the reports added.

