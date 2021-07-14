UrduPoint.com
Two Jabs 'vital' Against Virus Delta Variant: EMA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

The EU's medicines watchdog said Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines watchdog said Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that both doses of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine... are needed to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant," the European Medicines Agency said, adding "adherence to the recommended vaccination course is vital to benefit from the highest level of protection."

