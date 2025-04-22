Open Menu

Two Japanese Cardinals To Attend Conclave To Elect New Pope

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Two Japanese cardinals to attend conclave to elect new pope

OSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Two Japanese cardinals said Tuesday they plan to attend the conclave to elect the next pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis.

Isao Kikuchi, 66, archbishop of Tokyo, and Manyo Maeda, 76, archbishop of Osaka-Takamatsu, told Kyodo news separately a day after the pope's death of their plans to participate in the conclave, expected to be held in early May. A conclave must be held 15 to 20 days after a pope dies.

Kikuchi said he will join the conclave after attending the funeral of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, while Maeda said he will only participate in the conclave.

According to the Holy See, around 140 cardinals have the right to elect a pope.

Traditionally, a pontiff is elected from cardinals under the age of 80.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his condolences, saying, "We are deeply saddened by his death."

Pope Francis was a strong voice, supported by around 1.4 billion Catholics, in protecting the environment and promoting peace, Hayashi said at a press conference, adding that flags were being flown at half-staff at government offices.

"The demise of Pope Francis is not only a great loss for the people of (the) Vatican and Catholics, but also for the international community," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is a Christian, said in a statement.

Recent Stories

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

50 minutes ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

55 minutes ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

14 hours ago
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

14 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

14 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

14 hours ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

14 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

14 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

14 hours ago

More Stories From World