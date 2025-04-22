Two Japanese cardinals to attend conclave to elect new pope

(@FahadShabbir)

OSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Two Japanese cardinals said Tuesday they plan to attend the conclave to elect the next pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis.

Isao Kikuchi, 66, archbishop of Tokyo, and Manyo Maeda, 76, archbishop of Osaka-Takamatsu, told Kyodo news separately a day after the pope's death of their plans to participate in the conclave, expected to be held in early May. A conclave must be held 15 to 20 days after a pope dies.

Kikuchi said he will join the conclave after attending the funeral of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, while Maeda said he will only participate in the conclave.

According to the Holy See, around 140 cardinals have the right to elect a pope.

Traditionally, a pontiff is elected from cardinals under the age of 80.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his condolences, saying, "We are deeply saddened by his death."

Pope Francis was a strong voice, supported by around 1.4 billion Catholics, in protecting the environment and promoting peace, Hayashi said at a press conference, adding that flags were being flown at half-staff at government offices.

"The demise of Pope Francis is not only a great loss for the people of (the) Vatican and Catholics, but also for the international community," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is a Christian, said in a statement.