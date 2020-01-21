Two Japanese Jets Begin Maritime Surveillance Mission in Middle East - Reports

Two P-3C surveillance aircraft of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) have begun an intelligence-gathering mission along a commercial maritime passage in the Middle East amid growing tensions in the region, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Two P-3C surveillance aircraft of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) have begun an intelligence-gathering mission along a commercial maritime passage in the middle East amid growing tensions in the region, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the aircraft will collect and report intelligence information that will help ensure safe maritime passage for Japan's commercial vessels. The jets are set to fly from the eastern African country of Djibouti to the Gulf of Aden later in the day.

This is the MSDF's first long-term overseas intelligence-gathering mission, NHK said, and a destroyer is expected to leave Japan in early February to join the aircraft.

According to previous reports by the broadcaster, the patrol area will cover the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly been excluded to prevent damaging Japan's historically friendly relations with Iran.

The mission, which is based in Djibouti and will also cover anti-piracy patrolling near Somalia, is expected to last for about a year. It will cost Japan 4.7 billion Yen (around $43 million), the media added.

Tensions in the Middle East heightened after a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in early January, triggering a retaliatory attack by Iranian military against two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel.