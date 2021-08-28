UrduPoint.com

Two Japanese Men Die After Getting Faulty Moderna Vaccine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Two middle-age men died in Japan after getting their shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine from a contaminated batch, Japanese media reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Two middle-age men died in Japan after getting their shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine from a contaminated batch, Japanese media reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.

A 1.63-million batch of Moderna vaccine produced in Spain was suspended in Japan this week after the health ministry detected alien substances in some of the vials.

Both of the deceased got their shots before the ministry suspended the faulty batch, on August 15 and on August 22. Both died on day three after the vaccination, the NHK broadcaster said, citing the health ministry.

Aged 30 and 38, neither of the men are known to have had any underlying health conditions.

The direct link between the deaths and foreign substances in the Moderna vaccine is being investigated and has not yet been established, the ministry was cited as saying.

The Japanese ministry's statistics shows that 1,002 people have died to date after inoculated with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but none of the deaths was found to be linked to the vaccination.

