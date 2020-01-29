Two Japanese Nationals Evacuated From Wuhan Display Symptoms of Pneumonia - Reports

Two Japanese nationals from a group of 206 who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, displayed the signs of pneumonia upon their arrival in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Two Japanese nationals from a group of 206 who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, displayed the signs of pneumonia upon their arrival in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first government-chartered flight carrying Japanese citizens wanting to leave Wuhan landed in the capital. The flight, organized by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, was the only opportunity to leave the country after all flights to and from Wuhan had been suspended.

More charter flights are being planned to evacuate 440 more Japanese nationals.

The Kyodo news agency said that the two people who showed signs of pneumonia were men in their 40s and 50s.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December. It has since killed over 130 people and infected more than 6,000 others in China, according to the country's National Health Commission. Despite efforts to contain the disease, cases have already been reported in at least 15 countries.