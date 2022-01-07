Two Journalists Killed in Haiti After Interviewing Criminal Lord - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Two journalists have been killed in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince after interviewing a lord of a criminal group, media reported.

According to the Haiti24 news outlet, the journalists came under gunfire opened by members of another criminal group.

One more journalist managed to escape from the site of the attack.

Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.