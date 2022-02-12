UrduPoint.com

Two Journalists On UN Assignment, Associated Afghan Nationals Released In Kabul - UNHCR

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 11:42 AM

Two Journalists on UN Assignment, Associated Afghan Nationals Released in Kabul - UNHCR

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that two journalists on assignment for the United Nations and Afghans working with them in Kabul were released

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that two journalists on assignment for the United Nations and Afghans working with them in Kabul were released.

On Friday, the UNHCR said about the detention of the journalists.

The Wall Street Journal reported on at least nine foreigners who were detained in Kabul including American and British citizens, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them," the agency said on Twitter late Friday.

Since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over in August, national and global journalistic associations have voiced concerns over a rise in violence against media workers, with many reporters detained and media outlets shut down.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Twitter August Media Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held the fifth bi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held the fifth birthday anniversary of the mont ..

21 minutes ago
 By-Polls in 13 districts of KP on Feb 13

By-Polls in 13 districts of KP on Feb 13

36 seconds ago
 RPT - No Hostilities in Ottawa Amid Ongoing Protes ..

RPT - No Hostilities in Ottawa Amid Ongoing Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictio ..

37 seconds ago
 At Moment of Putin's 2007 Munich Speech Nobody Ima ..

At Moment of Putin's 2007 Munich Speech Nobody Imagined World Sliding to Cold Wa ..

40 seconds ago
 Effective implementation of directives resulted in ..

Effective implementation of directives resulted in 15 per cent decrease in tomat ..

42 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>