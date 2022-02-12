Two Journalists on UN Assignment, Associated Afghan Nationals Released in Kabul - UNHCR

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that two journalists on assignment for the United Nations and Afghans working with them in Kabul were released

On Friday, the UNHCR said about the detention of the journalists.

The Wall Street Journal reported on at least nine foreigners who were detained in Kabul including American and British citizens, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them," the agency said on Twitter late Friday.

Since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over in August, national and global journalistic associations have voiced concerns over a rise in violence against media workers, with many reporters detained and media outlets shut down.