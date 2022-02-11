Two Journalists on UN Assignment Detained in Kabul - UNHCR

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that two journalists on assignment for the UN and Afghans working with them have been detained in Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that two journalists on assignment for the UN and Afghans working with them have been detained in Kabul.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the agency wrote on Twitter.

"We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation."

Since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over in August, national and global journalistic associations have voiced concern over a rise in violence against media workers, with many reporters detained and media outlets shut down.