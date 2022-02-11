UrduPoint.com

Two Journalists On UN Assignment Detained In Kabul - UNHCR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Two Journalists on UN Assignment Detained in Kabul - UNHCR

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that two journalists on assignment for the UN and Afghans working with them have been detained in Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that two journalists on assignment for the UN and Afghans working with them have been detained in Kabul.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the agency wrote on Twitter.

"We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation."

Since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over in August, national and global journalistic associations have voiced concern over a rise in violence against media workers, with many reporters detained and media outlets shut down.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Twitter August Media Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

1 minute ago
 RUSADA Launches Probe Into Personnel of Valieva

RUSADA Launches Probe Into Personnel of Valieva

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Official Says Kiev Manipulating Germany, F ..

Kremlin Official Says Kiev Manipulating Germany, France by Proposing Absurd Idea ..

1 minute ago
 Silt cleaning at Khanpur Dam to start from Feb 14

Silt cleaning at Khanpur Dam to start from Feb 14

1 minute ago
 Danish Javed plays powerfully to excel in Chairman ..

Danish Javed plays powerfully to excel in Chairman Wapda Golf Championship

3 minutes ago
 Public sector universities directed to make policy ..

Public sector universities directed to make policy on recruitment

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>