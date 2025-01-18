Open Menu

Two Judges Killed In Shooting Outside Iranian Supreme Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2025 | 03:03 PM

Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supreme Court

Of three Supreme Court judges, two died on spot while third one got injured during attack

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Two judges were killed in a shooting outside the Supreme Court building in Capital Tehran on Saturday.

A report by a foreign news agency quoted the official media stated that the Iranian judiciary’s website Mizan Online reported that three Supreme Court judges were targeted in the shooting incident.

The report further mentioned that, of the three judges, two were martyred and one was injured. The statement also revealed that the assailant later killed himself.

Related Topics

Injured Supreme Court Tehran Media

Recent Stories

Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supr ..

Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Ahmed Al-Sh ..

UAE President receives phone call from Ahmed Al-Sharaa and reaffirms UAE’s sup ..

5 minutes ago
 MBZUAI welcomes world to Abu Dhabi for NLP confere ..

MBZUAI welcomes world to Abu Dhabi for NLP conference

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out ..

Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out at 137 on 2nd day of first Te ..

30 minutes ago
 Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Sultanate of Oman

Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Sultanate of Oman

1 hour ago
 Robots beat surgeons at complex liver surgery

Robots beat surgeons at complex liver surgery

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela faces backlash over insensitive re ..

Urvashi Rautela faces backlash over insensitive remarks about attack on Saif Ali ..

3 hours ago
 Two UAE aid convoys reach Gaza Strip as part of 'O ..

Two UAE aid convoys reach Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

3 hours ago
 Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 o ..

Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indi ..

3 hours ago
 Terrorism in Bab Al-Mandab: Straining global econo ..

Terrorism in Bab Al-Mandab: Straining global economy, triggering inflation conce ..

4 hours ago
 Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion ..

Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 2024

4 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as heavy ra ..

Thousands of Australians without power as heavy rain, damaging winds lash New So ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World