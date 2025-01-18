Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supreme Court

(@Abdulla99267510)

Of three Supreme Court judges, two died on spot while third one got injured during attack

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Two judges were killed in a shooting outside the Supreme Court building in Capital Tehran on Saturday.

A report by a foreign news agency quoted the official media stated that the Iranian judiciary’s website Mizan Online reported that three Supreme Court judges were targeted in the shooting incident.

The report further mentioned that, of the three judges, two were martyred and one was injured. The statement also revealed that the assailant later killed himself.