Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:36 PM

Two Katyusha Rockets Fall in Baghdad's Green Zone, No Casualties Reported - Authorities

Two Katyusha rockets fell early on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, targeting the so-called green zone, the Iraqi Security Media Cell, which provides official information on security incidents, said, adding that the US air defense system had repelled the attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Two Katyusha rockets fell early on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, targeting the so-called green zone, the Iraqi Security Media Cell, which provides official information on security incidents, said, adding that the US air defense system had repelled the attack.

"Two Katyusha rockets landed in the green zone, when hitting the area at 01:00 a.m. on Tuesday [22:00 GMT on Monday]. The C-RAM air defense system responded to the attack, and no losses or material damage occurred as a result," the Security Media Cell said in a statement, as quoted by Al Sumaria.

The rockets were fired from the Ali Saleh district, located in the Iraqi capital, the service added.

Earlier in the day, another Iraqi news agency, Baghdad Today, reported, citing a local security source, that the strike targeted the US embassy.

The Baghdad green zone, which hosts Iraqi government facilities and foreign diplomatic missions, frequently suffers from rocket attacks.

