Two Khachaturian Sisters To Have Trial By Jury In Murder Case - Moscow City Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Two Khachaturian Sisters to Have Trial by Jury in Murder Case - Moscow City Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Two older Khachaturian sisters will have a trial by jury in the case of their father's murder, the Moscow City Court told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the investigators, three sisters stabbed their father to death on July 27, 2018. The investigators confirmed that the man had abused his daughters.

This was taken into account as a mitigating circumstance but the charges were not amended. The case has been widely discussed by the Russian media and public.

"The court approved the motion by the defendants to have a jury trial," the court said.

The two older sisters have been charged with conspiracy to murder and may face from eight to 20 years in prison. The younger sister was found legally insane and is facing a mandatory stay in a mental health institution but no prison sentence. Her trial will begin on Wednesday.

