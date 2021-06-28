UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kids Dead After Truck Hits Schoolchildren In Tokyo Suburb - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Two Kids Dead After Truck Hits Schoolchildren in Tokyo Suburb - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) A truck rammed a group of schoolchildren in Tokyo's eastern outskirts on Monday, killing two and seriously injuring three others, media said.

The truck veered off onto the sidewalk, striking a utility pole and a group of children returning from school in Japan's Chiba Prefecture, the NHK news channel said.

The 60-year-old truck driver said he lost control of the vehicle. A test showed that the alcohol level in his blood was elevated. The man was detained pending results of the investigation.

Related Topics

Driver Vehicle Man Tokyo Japan Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

1 hour ago

MFNCA organises 3rd lecture under Electoral Cultur ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

2 hours ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.