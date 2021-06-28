Two Kids Dead After Truck Hits Schoolchildren In Tokyo Suburb - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:00 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) A truck rammed a group of schoolchildren in Tokyo's eastern outskirts on Monday, killing two and seriously injuring three others, media said.
The truck veered off onto the sidewalk, striking a utility pole and a group of children returning from school in Japan's Chiba Prefecture, the NHK news channel said.
The 60-year-old truck driver said he lost control of the vehicle. A test showed that the alcohol level in his blood was elevated. The man was detained pending results of the investigation.