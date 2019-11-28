UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kids Die, Scores Injured In Argentine Bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

Two kids die, scores injured in Argentine bus accident

Two children in Argentina died Thursday and scores more were injured when a double-decker bus taking them on a field trip flipped over

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Two children in Argentina died Thursday and scores more were injured when a double-decker bus taking them on a field trip flipped over.

There were 43 children aged 11 to 13 on the bus and 10 adults, including two drivers, officials said.

"There are two children dead who are 11 and 12 years old, and many seriously wounded who were taken to local hospitals," a police officer in Buenos Aires told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The accident happened as the bus negotiated a curve near the town of Lezama, 160 kilometers south of Buenos Aires, around 6 am (0900 GMT).

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Died Buenos Aires Argentina

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

First airborne emergency exercise conducted at new ..

4 minutes ago

No place for sectarian discrimination in Turkey

4 minutes ago

N.Ireland's DUP sets out Brexit stance in manifest ..

4 minutes ago

5 arrested over killing of Iranian in Istanbul

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.