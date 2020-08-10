Two Kids Killed, One Injured by Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Two children have been killed and one injured in an explosion that took place in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province, local police told Sputnik on Monday.

"Two children were killed and another was injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Malangai Khola area of [Khost's] Musa Khel district this afternoon," Adil Haider, a spokesman for the Khost police chief, said.

Afghanistan is currently awaiting the intra-Afghan dialogue, which is expected to end violence in the country, to begin.