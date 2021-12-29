UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 24 Rescued As Migrant Boat Sinks In Turkey - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) A boat carrying illegal migrants foundered near the coast of the Urla district in Izmir, Turkey, killing 2, media reported on Wednesday.

After a search and rescue operation launched by the coast guard crew from the air and land, the bodies of the two victims were found and 24 survivors were rescued.

The survivors were able to disembark on the shore without assistance from rescuers, the Turkish newspaper Huriyyet reported.

The rescue operation involved a plane, helicopter, two boats and divers from the coast guard group, according to the newspaper.

