YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A rollover crash in Yangon resulted in two deaths and left 26 others seriously injured, an official from the Myint Myat Saytanar rescue organization told Xinhua on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m.

local time on Monday in Hmawbi township when a vehicle carrying 71 garment workers overturned due to a mechanical failure, he said.

In addition to the fatalities, 26 people suffered serious injuries, while others sustained minor injuries, he added.

All the injured individuals were transported to hospitals by local rescue organizations, the official said.