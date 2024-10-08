Two Killed, 26 Seriously Injured In Rollover Crash In Myanmar's Yangon
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A rollover crash in Yangon resulted in two deaths and left 26 others seriously injured, an official from the Myint Myat Saytanar rescue organization told Xinhua on Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 6 p.m.
local time on Monday in Hmawbi township when a vehicle carrying 71 garment workers overturned due to a mechanical failure, he said.
In addition to the fatalities, 26 people suffered serious injuries, while others sustained minor injuries, he added.
All the injured individuals were transported to hospitals by local rescue organizations, the official said.
Recent Stories
Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
More Stories From World
-
Hopfield, Hinton win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics3 minutes ago
-
China-Malaysia TVET collaboration to boost productivity of Malaysian students: official3 minutes ago
-
Egypt finalizes 5G licenses to major telecom operators: minister3 minutes ago
-
ASEAN top diplomats meet ahead of leaders' summit in Laos4 minutes ago
-
Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far in 202413 minutes ago
-
Indonesia to start relocating civil servants to new capital next year14 minutes ago
-
Annual high school exit exam kicks off in Cambodia14 minutes ago
-
September second-warmest on record: EU climate monitor23 minutes ago
-
GACA issues fines of nearly SAR8.7 million in Q3 202443 minutes ago
-
Eastern Region Governor launches ‘Response 15’ Drill44 minutes ago
-
UK sanctions Russian army commander over Ukraine chemical weapons claims53 minutes ago
-
Recent winners of the Nobel Physics Prize53 minutes ago