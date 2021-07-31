UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 30 Injured In Taliban Attack In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:39 PM

Two civilians are dead and 30 others sustained injuries in a Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) attack during National Flag Day celebration in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, national media reported Saturday, citing the governor's office

The attack took place in Yaqubi district, the TOLOnews said, without providing further details regarding the attack.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence, as the Taliban stepped up territorial advances during the withdrawal of international troops from the country. The militants have captured swathes of rural areas and started an offensive on large cities.

