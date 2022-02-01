Two killed, 38 injured in Myanmar rally attack: official

Two people were killed and 38 injured in a grenade attack on a pro-military rally in eastern Myanmar on Tuesday as the country marked the first anniversary of a military coup, a security official told AFP

Yangon, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and 38 injured in a grenade attack on a pro-military rally in eastern Myanmar on Tuesday as the country marked the first anniversary of a military coup, a security official told AFP.

Two grenades were thrown on a crowd returning from a pro-military rally in the eastern town of Tachileik around noon on Tuesday, a security official said on condition of anonymity, confirming local media reports of the incident.