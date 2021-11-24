Two Killed, 6 Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Syrian City of Homs - Reports

Two civilians were killed, while another civilian and six soldiers were reportedly wounded when Israel launched airstrikes targeting a site in the Syrian city of Homs, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Two civilians were killed, while another civilian and six soldiers were reportedly wounded when Israel launched airstrikes targeting a site in the Syrian city of Homs, media reported on Wednesday.

The attack occurred�at 01:26 a.m.

local time on Wednesday (23:26 GMT on Tuesday), the Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported citing a military source. Israel launched the missiles from the northeastern direction of Beirut. The attack targeted some areas in the central region.

According to SANA, Syria activated its air defense system in response to the airstrike and shot down most of the Israeli missiles.

The airstrike also caused severe material damage, the source said.

Israeli officials have not yet commented on the strike.