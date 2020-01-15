UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 8 Hurt In Blast At Spain Chemical Plant

Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Two killed, 8 hurt in blast at Spain chemical plant

Rescuers found a body at a chemical plant in northeastern Spain on Wednesday, raising to two the number of those killed when an explosion ripped through the facility, triggering a massive blaze which raged through the night

La Canonja, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Rescuers found a body at a chemical plant in northeastern Spain on Wednesday, raising to two the number of those killed when an explosion ripped through the facility, triggering a massive blaze which raged through the night.

Catalan regional interior minister Miquel Buch confirmed the latest death, saying a body had been located under the rubble at the site on an industrial estate in La Canonja, just outside the northeastern port city of Tarragona.

Spain's civil protection authority identified the victim as "an employee at the plant" reported missing on Tuesday.

Hundreds of firefighters battled through the night to try and contain theblaze which erupted just before 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

