Two Killed As Boat Heading For Funeral Sinks In Lagos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:12 PM

Two killed as boat heading for funeral sinks in Lagos

Two people died and another is missing after a boat taking mourners to a funeral capsized outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, a government safety agency said Tuesday

Lagos, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Two people died and another is missing after a boat taking mourners to a funeral capsized outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, a government safety agency said Tuesday.

Four people were also rescued after the boat sank in bad weather on Monday as it was heading through waterways to the Ikorodu area of the sprawling city of over 20 million, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said.

It said the vessel was a fishing boat that had been converted to carry passengers in order to take the mourners to the funeral.

"Four passengers were rescued alive, two fatalities and one passenger missing," LASWA's general manager Oluwadamilola Emmanuel said in a statement.

None of the seven people on board were wearing life jackets, he said, adding that efforts were being intensified to search for the missing person.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria because of overloading, disregard of safety guidelines, lack of maintenance and bad weather.

