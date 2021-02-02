Two killed as bombs rock Afghan capital

UrduPoint.com
Two people were killed as the Afghan capital was rocked Tuesday by a series of rush-hour car bombs, officials said, while a police vehicle was targeted in an attack north of Kabul

Attacks during the morning commute have become a favoured tactic of insurgents, who remotely detonate bombs attached to target vehicles.

Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters two people were killed and two injured in a first blast, while a second targeting an interior ministry vehicle wounded two security personnel.

There were no reports of casualties from a third blast.

