Two killed as bombs rock Afghan capital

Kabul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Two people were killed as the Afghan capital was rocked Tuesday by a series of rush-hour car bombs, officials said, while a police vehicle was targeted in an attack north of Kabul.

Attacks during the morning commute have become a favoured tactic of insurgents, who remotely detonate bombs attached to target vehicles.

Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters two people were killed and two injured in a first blast, while a second targeting an interior ministry vehicle wounded two security personnel.

There were no reports of casualties from a third blast.