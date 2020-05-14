Two Killed As Car Bomb Blast Hits COVID Response Team In Eastern Turkey - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:27 PM
Two people have died in a car bomb explosion in Turkey's eastern Van province, the Kurdish Rudaw broadcaster reported on Thursday
According to the media outlet, citing the governorate, the attack was targeted at the COVID-19 crisis response team operating in the area.
The broadcaster did not specify further information on the incident.
The current coronavirus toll in Turkey stands at 143,114 cases with 3,952 deaths.