Two Killed As Car Bomb Goes Off On Outskirts Of Mogadishu - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:25 PM

Two Killed as Car Bomb Goes Off on Outskirts of Mogadishu - Reports

A car bomb detonated on the outskirts of the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Tuesday, leaving two people killed, Somali Guardian reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A car bomb detonated on the outskirts of the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Tuesday, leaving two people killed, Somali Guardian reported.

According to the news outlet, the victims are a district official of the capital region of Banaadir and his aide.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

More Stories From World

