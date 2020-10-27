Two Killed as Car Bomb Goes Off on Outskirts of Mogadishu - Reports

A car bomb detonated on the outskirts of the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Tuesday, leaving two people killed, Somali Guardian reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A car bomb detonated on the outskirts of the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Tuesday, leaving two people killed, Somali Guardian reported.

According to the news outlet, the victims are a district official of the capital region of Banaadir and his aide.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast.