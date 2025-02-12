Two Killed As Landslide Sweeps Truck Off Bolivian Highway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LA PAZ, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Two women died when a cargo truck was swept off a highway by a landslide in Bolivia's La Paz department, authorities said Wednesday.
The regional police commander said the accident happened Monday morning on the Quiabaya-Sorata highway following heavy rains that triggered deadly landslides across the country.
Relentless rains since November 2024 have caused widespread destruction across Bolivia. The Vice Ministry of Civil Defense reported that 109,156 families had been affected or displaced as of Feb. 5, with more than 300 homes completely destroyed.
