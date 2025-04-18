Open Menu

Two Killed As Police Officer's Son Opens Fire At US University

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Two killed as police officer's son opens fire at US university

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Two men were killed in a mass shooting at a university in Florida allegedly carried out by the son of a local deputy sheriff with her old service weapon, police in the southeastern US state said Thursday.

Five people were wounded when the gunman -- identified as Phoenix Ikner -- rampaged through Florida State University, shooting at students, before he was shot by local law enforcement.

A sixth person was hurt trying to run away from the shooting, Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement.

The campus was locked down as gunfire erupted, with students ordered to shelter in place as first responders swarmed the site moments after the lunchtime shootings.

Ikner, 20, has been hospitalized with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Revell added.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil told reporters Ikner was a student at the university and the son of a an "exceptional" 18-year member of his staff.

"Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene.

He added that the suspect was part of Sheriff's Office training programs, meaning "it's not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons."

Bystander footage aired by CNN appeared to show a young man walking on a lawn and shooting at people who were trying to get away.

Witnesses spoke of chaos as people began running through the sprawling campus as shots rang out near the student union.

"Everyone just started running out of the student union," a witness named Wayne told local news station WCTV.

"About a minute later, we heard about eight to 10 gunshots."

The witness said he saw one man who appeared to have been shot in the midsection.

"The whole entire thing was just surreal. I just couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"Everything was really quiet, then all chaotic."

Recent Stories

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

2 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

2 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

2 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

6 hours ago
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

13 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

14 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

15 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

15 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

16 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

16 hours ago

More Stories From World