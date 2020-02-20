UrduPoint.com
Two Killed As Train Derails Between Australia's Biggest Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Two killed as train derails between Australia's biggest cities

Two persons were killed when a passenger train travelling between Australia's two biggest cities derailed Thursday, with medics saying many were being assessed for injuries

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed when a passenger train travelling between Australia's two biggest cities derailed Thursday, with medics saying many were being assessed for injuries.

Emergency services said the train from Melbourne to Sydney came off the tracks near the town of Wallan. Police confirmed two persons died in the accident.

Ambulance Victoria said one person was flown to Melbourne in an air ambulance and "four people will be taken to hospital in a stable condition".

"A large number of people are being assessed but are not believed to be seriously injured." Images posted on social media showed carriages on their side and at angles by the side of the tracks.

Local media reported there were around 160 people aboard the train at the time of the accident, shortly before 7:45 pm (0845 GMT).

More than twenty emergency vehicles were sent to the scene.

