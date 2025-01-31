Two Killed By Plane Crash In Kenya
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A light aircraft crashed in Kenya on Thursday evening, killing a foreign couple on board, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed.
KCAA Director General Emile Arao said on Friday that the Cessna 185 aircraft, which took off from Nairobi and was headed to Mbaruk in Nakuru County, went down in the lakeside town of Naivasha at around 5:14 p.m. (1414 GMT).
"There were two persons onboard, both of whom have unfortunately lost their lives," Arao said in a statement.
"KCAA is actively coordinating with relevant authorities, including the Air Accident Investigation Department, emergency responders, and local security personnel, to gather further details and facilitate response efforts," Arao said.
Naivasha Police Deputy Chief Charles Mwai said the cause of the accident remains unclear, but poor visibility due to fog in the area might have contributed to the crash. He added that aviation experts had been called to the scene for an investigation.
