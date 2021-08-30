At least two people were killed and five others buried underneath the debris of a landslide on Monday in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, police said

NEW DELHI, Aug. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and five others buried underneath the debris of a landslide on Monday in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, police said.

The incident took place at village Jumma in Pithoragarh district, about 482 km east of Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

"A landslide has hit near Pithoragarh's Jumma village, due to which two people were killed and five others got buried," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a brief statement said.

"In this regard, after talking to the district magistrate, instructions have been given to intensify the rescue mission." Reports said Pithoragarh district has been receiving incessant rainfall for the last four to five days, due to which landslides have been triggered.

Authorities have rushed teams of disaster response force and police teams to Jumma village to carry out rescue work.

Several roads in the mountainous district have got damaged due to rains and landslides.