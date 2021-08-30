UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Five Buried After Landslide In India's Uttarakhand

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Two killed, five buried after landslide in India's Uttarakhand

At least two people were killed and five others buried underneath the debris of a landslide on Monday in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, police said

NEW DELHI, Aug. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and five others buried underneath the debris of a landslide on Monday in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, police said.

The incident took place at village Jumma in Pithoragarh district, about 482 km east of Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

"A landslide has hit near Pithoragarh's Jumma village, due to which two people were killed and five others got buried," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a brief statement said.

"In this regard, after talking to the district magistrate, instructions have been given to intensify the rescue mission." Reports said Pithoragarh district has been receiving incessant rainfall for the last four to five days, due to which landslides have been triggered.

Authorities have rushed teams of disaster response force and police teams to Jumma village to carry out rescue work.

Several roads in the mountainous district have got damaged due to rains and landslides.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Police Rains

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close mixed Monday

Chinese shares close mixed Monday

1 minute ago
 AIOU announces second phase admission schedule for ..

AIOU announces second phase admission schedule for Autumn 21

3 minutes ago
 Exports increase by 12 pc to Rs373.430 bln in July ..

Exports increase by 12 pc to Rs373.430 bln in July

3 minutes ago
 Chinese heavy equipment maker Sany posts robust H1 ..

Chinese heavy equipment maker Sany posts robust H1 profit growth

3 minutes ago
 Four drug pushers held with narcotics

Four drug pushers held with narcotics

3 minutes ago
 Mental health hospital in Shanghai holds exhibitio ..

Mental health hospital in Shanghai holds exhibition of patients artworks

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.