Two Killed, Five Injured In Southern Philippine Road Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Two people were killed and five others injured after a refrigerated truck carrying frozen fish collided with a van and a motorcycle before plunging into a deep ravine in Bukidnon province in the southern Philippines, police said Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened on Monday along a highway in Quezon town.

Investigation showed the refrigerated truck driver lost control of the vehicle after its brake failed while navigating a steep, downhill stretch of the road.

The truck then collided with a motorcycle and a van, causing all three vehicles to roll over several times before plunging into a roadside ravine, the police said.

