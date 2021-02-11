Two Killed, Four Injured in Fire in Paris - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Two people have been killed in a fire outbreak in a building located in central Paris on Thursday morning, and four people were wounded, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing Paris Fire Department.

The fire broke around 4 a.m.

[3 GMT] in the city's 11th district on the fifth floor of the 6-floor building.

Paris firefighters were deployed to the area to contain the incident. According to preliminary assessment, at least two people were killed, and four others were wounded. Two of the injured remain in critical condition.

The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.