Two Killed In Anti-Military Protest In Sudan - Doctors

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Two protesters demonstrating against Sudan's military takeover in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, were killed by live fire on Sunday, doctors said in a statement.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, who oppose the military, said on social media that the protesters died from gunshot wounds to the head and to the chest.

This brings to 56 the number of civilians killed by Sudanese security forces since the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 after signing a pact with Burhan that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. Protesters demand transition to a fully civilian rule.

