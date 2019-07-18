UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Attack On Egypt Security Forces In Sinai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Two people including a civilian were killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday targeting security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, medical and security sources said

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people including a civilian were killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday targeting security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, medical and security sources said.

The attack hit forces stationed near a parking lot in the city of Sheikh Zuweid in North Sinai, the sources told AFP.

One member of the security forces was killed and three others were wounded, while a civilian also died in the bombing.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian officials on the attack, which has not yet been claimed by any group.

North Sinai has long been a hotspot of Islamist insurgents, mainly the local affiliates of the extremist Islamic State group.

Last year, Egypt launched a massive offensive mainly with the aim of wiping out the militants in the turbulent region.

Hundreds of militants have been killed along with dozens of soldiers, according to official figures which cannot be verified as Sinai is largely cut off to journalists and independent investigators.

