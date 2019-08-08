(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Two people were killed in an explosion of a propulsion system at a military range in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"During tests of a liquid propulsion system, an explosion occurred and the product ignited.

As a result of the accident, six representatives of the Defense Ministry and the developer enterprise were injured. Two specialists died from injuries," it said.

The ministry said there had been no emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere following the accident, adding that the radiation background was normal.