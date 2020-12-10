UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Blaze In Abandoned Warehouse In Spain's Barcelona - Fire Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:49 PM

Two Killed in Blaze in Abandoned Warehouse in Spain's Barcelona - Fire Service

Two people were killed as a result of a large fire in an abandoned warehouse in Badalona city in the Spanish province of Barcelona, located in Catalonia, the Corps of Firefighters of Catalonia said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Two people were killed as a result of a large fire in an abandoned warehouse in Badalona city in the Spanish province of Barcelona, located in Catalonia, the Corps of Firefighters of Catalonia said on Thursday.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening, where at least 17 people were injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

"We have found the body of the second victim inside a burning warehouse in Badalona," the fire service said on Twitter, announcing earlier about the discovering of the first victim.

At this moment, about 30 firing units are operating in the location, assessing the risk of the building collapse. The intensity of the fire has been decreased but not localized yet. The causes of the incident are being investigated.

According to the Spanish news agency RTVE, about 200 homeless people could be in the warehouse.

