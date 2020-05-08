Two killed in Croatian military trainer aircraft crash

(@FahadShabbir)

A Croatian military training aircraft crashed Thursday in the hinterland of the central Adriatic coast killing the two people onboard, the defence ministry said

Two members of Croatia's air force were killed in the crash, a defence ministry statement said.

The Czech-made Zlin aircraft crashed around 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) near Biljane Donje, it added.

"It was a regular training flight," the ministry said without elaborating.

The reasons for the crash were not immediately known.