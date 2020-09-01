UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Fire At Cognac Factory In Armenia - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:35 PM

Two Killed in Fire at Cognac Factory in Armenia - Health Ministry

Two people have been killed and four others suffered burns as a result of a fire at a branch of the Proshyan brandy factory in Armenia's Armavir town near the capital of Yerevan, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Two people have been killed and four others suffered burns as a result of a fire at a branch of the Proshyan brandy factory in Armenia's Armavir town near the capital of Yerevan, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the fire at the branch of the Proshyan brandy factory in the town of Armavir, at least two people were killed. Four more people with various burns were taken to the intensive care unit of the medical center in Armavir," Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokeswoman, as soon as the patients' condition stabilizes, they will be sent to the National Burn Center in Yerevan.

According to the emergency services, there was an explosion before the blaze broke out.

