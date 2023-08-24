Open Menu

Two Killed In Fire In Indonesian Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two residents died after a fire destroyed over 150 houses in the central part of Jakarta Wednesday evening, local authorities said Thursday.

According to a statement released by the city's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the blaze took place in the densely populated area in Gambir at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

A total of 28 fire engines and 84 personnel were deployed to extinguish the fire in two hours.

The agency said that the fire killed a 70-year-old woman and an 83-year-old woman and wounded 17 people, with 152 houses destroyed and over 240 residents taking temporary shelters nearby.

Careless cooking was considered to be the cause of the fire, but it is yet to be confirmed by the police's ongoing investigation, according to the BPBD.

