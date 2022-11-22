- Home
Two Killed In Floods In Albania - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) At least two people have died as a result of floods in the northwest of Albania, the Albanian Daily news portal reported.
A father and his son reportedly died in the Shkodër area after their car was swept away by the flow of water.
A total of 139 people were evacuated in Shkodër due to floods.
