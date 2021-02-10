Two Killed in Helicopter Crash in Southeastern France

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) At least two people were killed and three others injured in a helicopter crash in the southeastern French Savoie department, the local prefecture reported.

The crash occurred on Tuesday evening at 1,900 meters (1,181 miles) height in the Courchevel commune.

A total of five people were on board.

"The provisional assessment, at 18h30 [17:30 GMT] reports 2 people died, 1 person in absolute emergency and Two people in relative emergency," the prefecture tweeted late on Tuesday.

The rescue teams have taken care of the wounded, the prefecture added.