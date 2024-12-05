Two Killed In House Fire In Japan's Aichi Prefecture
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A fire broke out early Thursday in Japan's Seto City, Aichi Prefecture, destroying two residential buildings and leaving two confirmed dead, local media reported.
The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. local time by a neighbor who alerted the police about a house engulfed in flames, the public broadcaster NHK reported.
Firefighters dispatched 14 fire trucks to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze after more than four hours. According to police and fire officials, the fire destroyed two adjacent two-story wooden houses. Two bodies were discovered in the remains of one of the homes.
The house was believed to be occupied by a family of five, and authorities are working to confirm the identities of the dead.
Police and fire officials are conducting a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
