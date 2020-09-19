UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Hurricane-like Storm In Greece

Sat 19th September 2020

Two people died and one was missing on Saturday after central Greece was lashed by a rare hurricane-like storm known as a "medicane"

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Two people died and one was missing on Saturday after central Greece was lashed by a rare hurricane-like storm known as a "medicane".

Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and high wind wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens.

Mediterranean cyclone Ianos hit islands off western Greece on Friday, forcing flights and ferry services to be cancelled.

Emergency teams were searching for a boat carrying 55 migrants on Saturday after receiving a distress signal a day earlier, but the coast guard told AFP the vessel may have changed direction after receiving no help.

The city of Karditsa about 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Athens was badly hit overnight, with mudslides, falling trees and power cuts.

Local reports said a man was found dead on his farm in the area.

In nearby towns, a woman was found dead in her inundated house and another went missing after her car was swept away by a flooded river, firefighters said.

