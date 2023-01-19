UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Israel Raid In Jenin: Palestinian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 05:22 PM

Two Palestinians were killed by gunfire early Thursday during an Israeli army raid in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said

Jenin, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Two Palestinians were killed by gunfire early Thursday during an Israeli army raid in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry said Jawad Farid Bawaqna was killed by a bullet to the chest, while Adham Mohammed Bassem Jabareen, 28, was hit in the upper abdomen by Israeli fire.

The Israeli army said that during "counterterrorism activity in the Jenin (refugee) camp, armed Palestinian gunmen fired heavily at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified".

"Explosive devices were also hurled at the forces. The soldiers apprehended one wanted individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activity and confiscated an M16 rifle, rifle parts, military equipment, explosive materials and ammunition," the army added.

A soldier was "lightly injured during the operation and evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment," it said.

The Islamic Jihad militant group identified Jabareen as a member.

Bawaqna was a sports teacher and youth leader in Jenin refugee camp, the province's deputy governor said.

There were conflicting reports on Bawaqna's age, with the health ministry putting it at 57, while Palestinian official news agency Wafa said it was 58.

The deaths raise the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank this month to 17, including civilians and militants, according to an AFP tally.

The majority were killed by Israeli forces.

