UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Israeli Air Strikes Targeting Military Targets In Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

Two Killed in Israeli Air Strikes Targeting Military Targets in Syria - Reports

Two people were killed and several injured in overnight air strikes carried out by Israel on several military targets in Syria's capital and southwest, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Two people were killed and several injured in overnight air strikes carried out by Israel on several military targets in Syria's capital and southwest, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

"A man and a woman were martyred while several others were injured due to the aggression on the town of Beit Saber in Saasa area south-west Damascus," a medical source at Qatana National Hospital told the news outlet.

Israeli army and leadership announced that the attacks were a response to four missiles fired at Israel from Syria on Tuesday afternoon.

In a report on the operation, the Israel Defense Forces said it aimed to destroy dozens of military targets belonging to the Syrian National Army and Iranian Quds Force, including headquarters, warehouses and bases. One of the targets was the building near the airport in Damascus, which allegedly houses the Quds headquarters.

Related Topics

Injured Army Syria Israel Damascus Man Women From Airport

Recent Stories

World Philosophy Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for green, clean development in Afr ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

22 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

11 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.