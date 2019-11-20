Two Killed in Israeli Air Strikes Targeting Military Targets in Syria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Two people were killed and several injured in overnight air strikes carried out by Israel on several military targets in Syria's capital and southwest, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

"A man and a woman were martyred while several others were injured due to the aggression on the town of Beit Saber in Saasa area south-west Damascus," a medical source at Qatana National Hospital told the news outlet.

Israeli army and leadership announced that the attacks were a response to four missiles fired at Israel from Syria on Tuesday afternoon.

In a report on the operation, the Israel Defense Forces said it aimed to destroy dozens of military targets belonging to the Syrian National Army and Iranian Quds Force, including headquarters, warehouses and bases. One of the targets was the building near the airport in Damascus, which allegedly houses the Quds headquarters.