Two killed in Italy as storm lashes Tuscany

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Two people died Thursday as bad weather toppled trees and tore off roofs in Italy's Tuscany region, while in Venice strong winds caused fragments of St Mark's belltower to fall.

The civil protection agency prepared emergency accommodation in schools and gyms for those forced from their homes after violent winds and rains pummelled the area from the coast to tourist hotspot Florence, killing a man in Lucca and a woman in Carrara, the Tuscan region said.

Both were hit by falling trees, local media reports said.

Four people were injured by toppling trees at the seaside camping site of Marina di Massa, while four others were rushed to hospital in the mediaeval town of Barga after the car they were travelling in was hit by a torn-off roof, according to local news site Toscana in Diretta.

In a rare break from the searing heat, storms were felt across Italy this week.

High winds sweeping through St Mark's Square in Venice on Thursday dislodged fragments from its famous belltower, according to the AGI news agency.

The city of Milan meanwhile ordered public parks to be closed on Friday and urged residents to avoid leaving their cars under trees.