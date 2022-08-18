UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Italy As Storm Lashes Tuscany

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Two killed in Italy as storm lashes Tuscany

Two people died Thursday as bad weather toppled trees and tore off roofs in Italy's Tuscany region, while in Venice strong winds caused fragments of St Mark's belltower to fall

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Two people died Thursday as bad weather toppled trees and tore off roofs in Italy's Tuscany region, while in Venice strong winds caused fragments of St Mark's belltower to fall.

The civil protection agency prepared emergency accommodation in schools and gyms for those forced from their homes after violent winds and rains pummelled the area from the coast to tourist hotspot Florence, killing a man in Lucca and a woman in Carrara, the Tuscan region said.

Both were hit by falling trees, local media reports said.

Four people were injured by toppling trees at the seaside camping site of Marina di Massa, while four others were rushed to hospital in the mediaeval town of Barga after the car they were travelling in was hit by a torn-off roof, according to local news site Toscana in Diretta.

In a rare break from the searing heat, storms were felt across Italy this week.

High winds sweeping through St Mark's Square in Venice on Thursday dislodged fragments from its famous belltower, according to the AGI news agency.

The city of Milan meanwhile ordered public parks to be closed on Friday and urged residents to avoid leaving their cars under trees.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Car Died Florence Venice Milan Man Italy SITE Women Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab directs measures to dispose ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs measures to dispose of pending allotment cases

36 seconds ago
 Senate Law body discusses mode for appointment of ..

Senate Law body discusses mode for appointment of superior court judges

37 seconds ago
 Secretary Agri inspects relief operation in flood- ..

Secretary Agri inspects relief operation in flood-hit areas

40 seconds ago
 Minister visits Panahgah at Thokar Niaz Baig

Minister visits Panahgah at Thokar Niaz Baig

42 seconds ago
 Finnish Prime Minister Ready to Take Drug Test Aft ..

Finnish Prime Minister Ready to Take Drug Test After Party Video Sparked Debate

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieved the d ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieved the death of religious scholar Haji ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.