Two Killed in Light Aircraft Crash in Southern Israel - Reports

Two people, a man and a woman, were killed as a result of a crash-landing of a light aircraft in southern Israel on Saturday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Two people, a man and a woman, were killed as a result of a crash-landing of a light aircraft in southern Israel on Saturday, media reported.

The accident took place on south-north intercity Route 60 near the Shoket interchange, when the aircraft tried to make an emergency landing, The Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing the police.

No injuries have been registered on the ground, the report said.

Photos from the accident site showed burning wreckage on the road with several vehicles nearby. The news outlet reported that the highway had been closed for several hours.