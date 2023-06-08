Two Killed in Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake in Southern Myanmar - Rescue Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Two people have died and several buildings have been damaged as a result of a magnitude 4.8 earthquake in the south of Myanmar, a local rescue organization spokesperson said on Thursday.

The earthquake centered in the Ayeyarwady region occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) on Wednesday evening, the Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

"In Maubin, a Buddhist nun and a woman died when the ceiling of a meditation center collapsed. Another woman in the building also sustained minor injuries," Aung Kyaw Myint, an official from the Saytanarshin Rescue Organization, told Chinese news agency Xinhua.

All those injured were sent to the Maubin hospital, the rescue organization reportedly specified.

In addition, several buildings in the town were damaged by the earthquake, the spokesperson was cited as saying by the news agency.