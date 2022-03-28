UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Shooting In North Israel - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Two Killed in Shooting in North Israel - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Gunmen shot two people dead and wounded three police officers in an attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday, the Israeli police said.

"Two terrorists arrived on Herbert Samuel Street and started firing at a police force that was present at the scene.

Two people were killed in the shooting," the police said on social media.

The attackers were "neutralized" in a shootout that involved an undercover police officer. The three injured officers were transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The shooting came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel for talks with Israeli and Arab dignitaries.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Attack Police Israel Social Media Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 day ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>