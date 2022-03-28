Two Killed in Shooting in North Israel - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Gunmen shot two people dead and wounded three police officers in an attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday, the Israeli police said.

"Two terrorists arrived on Herbert Samuel Street and started firing at a police force that was present at the scene.

Two people were killed in the shooting," the police said on social media.

The attackers were "neutralized" in a shootout that involved an undercover police officer. The three injured officers were transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The shooting came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel for talks with Israeli and Arab dignitaries.