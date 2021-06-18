Two killed in shooting in western Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting in a west German town, with police saying the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting in a west German town, with police saying the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear.

Police said they were informed shots had been fired in Espelkamp, in Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, on Thursday morning.

They found a 48-year-old man dead at the scene and a woman also died from severe injuries despite attempts to resuscitate her.

A 52-year-old man from the nearby town of Diepenau was arrested in the afternoon but the motive remains unclear, police said.