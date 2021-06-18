UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Shooting In Western Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:13 AM

Two killed in shooting in western Germany

Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting in a west German town, with police saying the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting in a west German town, with police saying the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear.

Police said they were informed shots had been fired in Espelkamp, in Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, on Thursday morning.

They found a 48-year-old man dead at the scene and a woman also died from severe injuries despite attempts to resuscitate her.

A 52-year-old man from the nearby town of Diepenau was arrested in the afternoon but the motive remains unclear, police said.

Related Topics

Dead Police German Died Germany Man Women From

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

47 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

8 minutes ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

8 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.